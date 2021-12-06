News

MSP writes to council about ‘totally inappropriate’ survey

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston. 

A Scottish Conservative MSP has written to the SIC to ask if pupils will be sent a controversial Scottish government census into health and wellbeing.

Jamie Halcro Johnston said he has written to the education department about the “totally inappropriate” survey.

Some councils have already refused to issue the survey, or raised questions about some of the questions – which ask children as young as 14 about their sexual habits.

Mr Halcro Johnston said it was “remarkable” that the government thought the survey was acceptable.

“I would hope that a decision has been made to either withdraw from the survey, or at the very least ensure that those inappropriate questions are removed and any concerns over privacy addressed.

“However, it is disappointing, given this survey comes directly from the Scottish government in Edinburgh, that SNP ministers themselves have not listened to the concerns of parents and taken the decision to withdraw it.”

The SIC has been asked to comment.

