Fishing association says offshore windfarms being rushed through

Photo: Aker Offshore Wind.

Plans to build offshore windfarms west of Shetland are being rushed through, according to the Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Policy officer Sheila Keith said the industry “depends on these rich grounds” for catching.

She said fishermen were “hugely concerned” that proper assessments into how the offshore wind industry will affect fishing are not being made.

The concerns relate to the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, under which developers are invited to apply for the right to build offshore windfarms specifically for the purpose of providing low carbon electricity to offshore oil and gas installations.

Ms Keith said that while fishermen supported the aim of lowering carbon emissions, the INTOG consultation was being “rushed through with scant attention to detail”.

“The whole process should be slowed down so that the industry can gather and fully assess fishing data from these areas,” she added.