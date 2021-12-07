News

Fishing association says offshore windfarms being rushed through

11 hours 18 min ago 0
Fishing association says offshore windfarms being rushed through
Photo: Aker Offshore Wind.

Plans to build offshore windfarms west of Shetland are being rushed through, according to the Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Policy officer Sheila Keith said the industry “depends on these rich grounds” for catching.

She said fishermen were “hugely concerned” that proper assessments into how the offshore wind industry will affect fishing are not being made.

The concerns relate to the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, under which developers are invited to apply for the right to build offshore windfarms specifically for the purpose of providing low carbon electricity to offshore oil and gas installations.

Ms Keith said that while fishermen supported the aim of lowering carbon emissions, the INTOG consultation was being “rushed through with scant attention to detail”.

“The whole process should be slowed down so that the industry can gather and fully assess fishing data from these areas,” she added.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.