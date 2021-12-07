Health teams commended for excellence during the pandemic

The awards presented during the virtual ceremony. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Health teams have been awarded for making improvements amid the challenges of the pandemic.

NHS Shetland’s annual “celebrating excellence in care” awards highlighted wide-ranging aspects of the health service, including those working behind the scenes.

The main focus of the ceremony, which was held virtually on Friday, was how services had navigated the pandemic and remobilisation programme.

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan, who organised the event, said it had been very difficult to pick winners due to the consistently high standards.

Judging panel chairwoman, Irene Barkby, who is also associate chief nursing officer at the Scottish government, said the teams should be “immensely proud” of their achievements at such a difficult time.

Winners were announced in five categories.

Student nurse Lois Gaffney took the “practice education” award; cardiac physiologist Sean Thuis won the “innovation in practice” category and the person-centred care award went to consultant learning disabilities nurse Gary Docherty and advanced clinical pharmacist Tony McDavitt.

Primary care lead Lisa Watt took the award for “prevention”. The final award, recognising partnership working, went to laboratory manager Sam Willis.