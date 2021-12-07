Hospitality students get creative juices flowing

Hospitality students have helped spread festive cheer with an impressive spread.

They sold pancakes, waffles and fruit juice they had made in their Skills for Work course at Shetland UHI.

The Skills for Work courses offer a chance to acquire hands on practical skills that could help young people secure a job in the future.

Courses are chosen by high school pupils in S2 and completed in S3 and/or S4.

The S4 students – Daniel Percival, Timothy Li, Simone Anderson, Logan Ruthven, Sawitree Chaiyarat and Joe Kent – came up with the idea to host an event at the Lerwick campus canteen called It’s a Flippin’ Juice Bar.

Lecturer Raymond Smith said: “The team did an excellent job of planning and organising the Flippin’ Juice Bar and got to practice important real life roles and responsibilities required in a working environment.

“Their ideas ranged from a sit down breakfast to a Scottish brunch, but they decided on their Flippin’ Juice stall because the idea of healthy tropical seasonal fruits served with the options of waffles and pancakes really appealed to them.”