News

Hospitality students get creative juices flowing

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 26 min ago 0
Hospitality students get creative juices flowing

Hospitality students have helped spread festive cheer with an impressive spread.

They sold pancakes, waffles and fruit juice they had made in their Skills for Work course at Shetland UHI.

The Skills for Work courses offer a chance to acquire hands on practical skills that could help young people secure a job in the future.

Courses are chosen by high school pupils in S2 and completed in S3 and/or S4.

The S4 students – Daniel Percival, Timothy Li, Simone Anderson, Logan Ruthven, Sawitree Chaiyarat and Joe Kent – came up with the idea to host an event at the Lerwick campus canteen called It’s a Flippin’ Juice Bar.

Lecturer Raymond Smith said: “The team did an excellent job of planning and organising the Flippin’ Juice Bar and got to practice important real life roles and responsibilities required in a working environment.

“Their ideas ranged from a sit down breakfast to a Scottish brunch, but they decided on their Flippin’ Juice stall because the idea of healthy tropical seasonal fruits served with the options of waffles and pancakes really appealed to them.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.