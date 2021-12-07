NorthLink services face disruption due to weather

Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink has issued an early disruption warning to its customers, with both north and southbound sailings tonight [Tuesday] cancelled.

The ferry operator says weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption until Thursday.

Hjaltland’s southbound sailing on Wednesday is also in doubt, with a stop-off in Kirkwall under review and highly likely to be cancelled.

Should that be the case, the vessel is expected to depart Lerwick at 9pm and sail direct to Aberdeen.

But her arrival there may be subject to weather related delays, and she may not berth until mid-morning on Thursday.

The forecast has also had an impact on freight services.

Cargo vessel Helliar was due to leave Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 3pm today, but this sailing has also been called off.

Helliar is now expected to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm on Thursday.

Pentland firth crossings are also facing disruption.