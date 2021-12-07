Online business survey is launched

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is asking as many businesses as possible to take part in its new Highlands and Islands winter survey, the fifth the agency has rolled out this year.

FSB’s Highlands and Islands development manager David Richardson, said: “The FSB’s role as the voice of small businesses is recognised by governments at all levels and it’s dependent on the quality of the information that we provide.

“Surveying is central to this and, recognising that the Highlands and Islands face unique opportunities and challenges.

“We are surveying again to enable us to fully understand key trading conditions in 2021 and to get an insight into some of the most important issues that businesses will face in 2022, things like costs and staffing.”

He added: “We want to hear from all businesses, whether they are doing well, badly or indifferently, and recognising that business life in, say, Shetland, is very different to Moray or Argyll, we want as many responses as possible from all areas of the region so that we can give the full local flavour and compare results.”

Business owners can click here to take the survey.