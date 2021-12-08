News

Competition watchdog clears path for Scottish Sea Farms’ £164m acquisition of Grieg Seafood

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 24 min ago 0
Competition watchdog clears path for Scottish Sea Farms’ £164m acquisition of Grieg Seafood
Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher.

The competition watchdog has paved the way for a £164m deal saving more than 200 Shetland aquaculture jobs.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (UKMA) has today (Wednesday) approved Scottish Sea Farms’ (SSF) bid to acquire Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK. 

The acquisition had originally been agreed in June – but the UKMA launched an inquiry in October seeking views on whether it might lead to a “lessening of competition” in the marketplace.

Today’s announcement clears a path for the deal to go ahead, possibly completing by the end of the year.

It comes just over a year after Grieg’s shock announcement that it was pulling out of Shetland.

SSF will take over Grieg’s freshwater hatchery, processing facility and 21 marine farms around Shetland and Skye which, combined, produced approximately 16,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon in 2020.

Grieg’s 203 Shetland employees will also move over to SSF, which already has an extensive presence in Shetland. 

SSF managing director Jim Gallagher said: “This is hugely positive news that promises farmers from both companies greater opportunity than ever before to create the best growing conditions, working collectively as one team with regards to the key factors of fish health, stocking regimes and sea lice management.

“This, in turn, will enable us to offer customers a more secure and stable supply of premium quality Scottish farmed salmon.” 

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.