Entire family travelled to Shetland  while infected with Covid-19

A family of four sailed into Lerwick on a NorthLink ferry having all tested positive for Covid-19, according to a transport official.

Transport Scotland’s Alan McCabe highlighted the case as a warning that Covid travel requirements were increasingly being ignored.

Speaking at the Shetland external transport forum today (Wednesday) Mr McCabe said he was “quite alarmed” by the trend.

He said it was “only a matter of time” before sailings had to be cancelled due to an outbreak.

Mr McCabe said people were claiming to have tested positive while on board but only telling the crew as they arrived at Holmsgarth ferry terminal.

“I think that’s really irresponsible,” he said.

The transport official told councillors the family of four had recently returned to Shetland after a European holiday.

He said they told the crew members on arrival: “Oh, by the way, we’ve all got Covid.”

Mr McCabe pleaded for councillors’ support in reminding folk to follow the guidelines.

These include taking a test three days before travelling and again on the morning of the crossing.

People must not travel if they have tested positive.

Mr McCabe said there was a growing “malaise” around following the guidelines and a need for folk to be reminded of the need to stick to the rules.

Forum chairman Ryan Thomson said he and fellow councillors “wholeheartedly agreed”.

“The last thing we want to see is sailings cancelled or staff put at risk from customers’ lackadaisical approach to what is very much an ongoing issues,” he added.

Mr Thomson said it had been a “minor miracle” NorthLink sailings had not already been cancelled due to Covid.