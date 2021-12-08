NorthLink gives update on weather disruption

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink’s southbound sailing will not call into Kirkwall this evening because of the poor weather.

The ferry operator says the Hjaltland will sail directly to Aberdeen from Lerwick.

She is expected to sail from the Holmsgarth terminal at 8pm, two and a half hours later than normal.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Aberdeen at 9am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Hrossey is due to begin her northbound voyage from Aberdeen at 7pm.

Services on the Pentland Firth are expected to operate to the scheduled timetable today (Wednesday).

However, the northbound freight sailing of the Hildasay from Aberdeen has been called off. She had been due to sail for Lerwick at 6pm.

She is now expected to sail to Kirkwall on 1am tomorrow (Thursday).

The Helliar is meanwhile expected to sail to Lerwick from Aberdeen tomorrow at 6pm.