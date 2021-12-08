Power black out in South Mainland as essential work is carried out

Engineers are working on restoring power to parts of the South Mainland following a black out which has left almost 1,300 customers in the dark.

SSEN says it has had to temporarily turn power off to homes between Sandwick and Sumburgh as a result of essential repairs being carried out in Gulberwick.

It stressed engineers had been on site and hoped to have power restored within two hours at the most.

A statement from the energy company read: “In order to safely carry out essential repairs to poles in the Gulberwick area today, we need to temporarily turn off the power to customers between Sandwick and Sumburgh.

“We currently have engineers on site and the power will be turned off at approximately 13:30 for a maximum of two hours.

“We appreciate how important a safe and secure supply of electricity is for our customers and apologise for any inconvenience this temporary interruption may cause.

“We will do everything we can to complete this essential work as safely and as quickly as possible.”