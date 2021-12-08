Sentence deferred after stamping attack

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man who left his footprint on another man’s face after repeatedly stamping on his head has had his sentence deferred for reports.

Matthew Robert Williamson, 21, admitted using a metal baton to strike his victim on the head and body at an address in Brae on 9th May.

He also repeatedly punched and kicked him while he was on the ground, and stamped on his head.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the attack was so severe that Williamson’s footprint was left “quite noticeably” on the victim’s face.

Williamson, of Norgaet, Lerwick, had attacked the man because he had felt he had been spreading rumours about him.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said it was an “unwritten rule” that stamping on someone’s head was “just about as bad as it can get”.

In response, defence agent Tommy Allan said he “can’t argue with that”.

Williamson’s sentence was deferred for a criminal justice social work report and the baton was forfeited.