NHS chairman has ‘no doubt’ National Care Service will happen

NHS Shetland’s board chairman has said he has “no doubt” there is going to be a National Care Service, despite criticisms of the plan.

Gary Robinson made the comment at today’s (Thursday) integrated joint board (IJB) meeting, during a discussion about the financial situation of the IJB.

NHS finance officer Karl Williamson said the board was projecting an overspend of around £3.2 million for the current financial year, the majority of which was due to locum costs in the NHS.

He said that the IJB needed to adjust its medium-term financial plan, with a “significant challenge” to achieve a sustainable financial position by 2026.

Councillor John Fraser asked what effect the Scottish government’s proposed National Care Service (NCS), which he said was “looming over us”, would have on that financial plan.

Mr Fraser called the proposal an “unknown quantity” and asked if the IJB was “even in a position” to plan for the future.

The NHS financial officer admitted there “could be massive changes on the horizon”, adding: “It does look like it’s going to happen”.

Mr Robinson agreed, adding: “I have no doubt that there’s going to be be a National Care Service.”

Councillors have continually criticised the plans, which would see a nationwide care service replace the current locally led model.