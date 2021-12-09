Second weekend for walk-in clinic is announced

The vaccine.

Another Covid walk-in clinic is planned for Saturday.

It comes after 374 people of a variety of different age groups received vaccinations at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick last weekend.

Some had first doses, some second doses and the rest boosters.

NHS Shetland says it is now offering another chance for anyone who still requires a Covid jab to attend.

The clinic will take place at the Gilbertson Park between 9.15am to 1.30pm on Saturday.

Again, first, second and third doses are all being offered.

Anyone eligible for a flu jab who has not yet received it – including people aged 50 and over – can also attend.

Meanwhile, the latest official figures show seven new cases of coronavirus in the isles today [Thursday].

It brings the current seven day total to 29.

The number of people in the isles who have suffered Covid since the pandemic began is now beginning to approach the 1,100 mark.

1,065 people have contracted the virus since the crisis emerged.