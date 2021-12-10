2022 Delting Up-Helly-A’ called off

The 2022 Delting Up-Helly-A’ festival has been postponed by a year.

Its committee made the announcement this morning (Friday).

They said it was with “great regret” that they made the decision to push the event back again.

The event was only a week away from taking place in March 2020 when it was first called off, but will now not take place until at least March 2023.

The committee said they had held a meeting with venue staff and volunteers on Thursday, before agreeing it was “still not yet safe enough to go ahead”.

“The community’s health & wellbeing is our main concern, and being able to achieve Up-Helly-A’ to its full potential is not feasible at this time sadly.

“We’ll hopefully have some more uplifting news next year, and achieve what our festival strives on when it’s safe to do so.”