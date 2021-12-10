News

2022 Delting Up-Helly-A’ called off

7 hours 36 min ago 0
2022 Delting Up-Helly-A’ called off

The 2022 Delting Up-Helly-A’ festival has been postponed by a year.

Its committee made the announcement this morning (Friday).

They said it was with “great regret” that they made the decision to push the event back again.

The event was only a week away from taking place in March 2020 when it was first called off, but will now not take place until at least March 2023.

The committee said they had held a meeting with venue staff and volunteers on Thursday, before agreeing it was “still not yet safe enough to go ahead”.

“The community’s health & wellbeing is our main concern, and being able to achieve Up-Helly-A’ to its full potential is not feasible at this time sadly.

“We’ll hopefully have some more uplifting news next year, and achieve what our festival strives on when it’s safe to do so.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.