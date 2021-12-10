In this week’s Shetland Times
Read in depth coverage in today’s (Friday 10th December) edition of The Shetland Times, including the latest on travel turmoil:
• NorthLink rules out a return of the 20 per cent islanders discount.
• Transport Scotland says returned cabins are unlikely to make a comeback.
• Loganair warns isles flights will be axed following a steep fall in bookings.
• Ferry passengers have travelled while infected with Covid-19.
• Enhanced ferry services will not be available until 2026 at the earliest.
And in other news:
• A new location is sought for a coned off art sculpture following two accidents.
• Scalloway Co-op is approved, but councillor Moraig Lyall steps down from planning.
• Vaccination marks its first anniversary in the isles.
• Kristian’s dogged determination to excavate site is recognised.
• Hardy swimmers help Anita end her cold-water challenge with a big splash.
