In this week’s Shetland Times

Read in depth coverage in today’s (Friday 10th December) edition of The Shetland Times, including the latest on travel turmoil:

• NorthLink rules out a return of the 20 per cent islanders discount.

• Transport Scotland says returned cabins are unlikely to make a comeback.

• Loganair warns isles flights will be axed following a steep fall in bookings.

• Ferry passengers have travelled while infected with Covid-19.

• Enhanced ferry services will not be available until 2026 at the earliest.

And in other news:

• A new location is sought for a coned off art sculpture following two accidents.

• Scalloway Co-op is approved, but councillor Moraig Lyall steps down from planning.

• Vaccination marks its first anniversary in the isles.

• Kristian’s dogged determination to excavate site is recognised.

• Hardy swimmers help Anita end her cold-water challenge with a big splash.

