Scotland faces a ‘tsunami’ of Covid warns FM

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of a tidal wave of new Covid infections as the country records 110 confirmed omicron variant cases.

Holding a Covid briefing earlier today (Friday) the First Minister said: “We face a renewed and very severe challenge in the face of the new omicron variant.”

The overall cases of Covid-19 in Scotland was just over 5,000, which the FM said could be the beginning of a “new wave”.

She confirmed the message sent out by Public Health Scotland yesterday that all Christmas parties and other festive gatherings should be cancelled.

She also added that “further measures” to halt the spread of the readily transmissible omicron variant have not been ruled out.