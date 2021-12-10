Vaccination walk-in clinic announced

A walk-in clinic where residents can receive their first, second or booster Covid vaccination jabs will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

The clinic is also open to anyone who is eligible for a flu jab and hasn’t received it yet, that includes those who would usually receive an annual flu jab, plus people aged over 50 and teachers.

Dr Susan Laidlaw said: “Although we have had our ups and downs, overall the vaccination programme in Shetland has been going really well, thanks to the hard work of all the staff and volunteers involved and the support from the community in coming forward for their vaccinations when invited.

“I really want to urge anyone who has not yet had their first dose, or is due their second dose, to come forward as soon as possible, especially pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions.

“Although I understand it may be a very difficult decision to make when pregnant, we’d urge you to talk with your midwife or come to the clinic and talk to a vaccinator it you have any concerns.”

People aged 18 and over can now have a Covid booster after a minimum of 12 weeks since their second dose.

The clinic will take place at Gilbertson Park on Saturday, 11th December between 9.15am and 1.30pm.

If you have any questions on vaccinations, please get in touch via email at: shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot or call the voicemail service 01595 743319.