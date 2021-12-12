Ferry services go-ahead as weather warning looms

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Northlink ferry services between Aberdeen and Lerwick will sail as scheduled today (Sunday) although arrival times may be affected.

This evening M.V Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm.

However due to forecasted adverse weather conditions, Northlink warn that arrival into Aberdeen may be subject to minor weather related delays.

A weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Shetland tomorrow (Monday) with gusts exceeding 60mph possible from 3am.

The northbound service is expected to arrive in Lerwick at 5pm this evening, but the Pentland Firth service is also subject to late arrivals due to the weather.