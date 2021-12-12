Headlines News

Ferry services go-ahead as weather warning looms

Stuart Prestidge 23 hours 56 min ago
Ferry services go-ahead as weather warning looms
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Northlink ferry services between Aberdeen and Lerwick will sail as scheduled today (Sunday) although arrival times may be affected.

This evening M.V Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm.

However due to forecasted adverse weather conditions, Northlink warn that arrival into Aberdeen may be subject to minor weather related delays.

A weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Shetland tomorrow (Monday) with gusts exceeding 60mph possible from 3am.

The northbound service is expected to arrive in Lerwick at 5pm this evening, but the Pentland Firth service is also subject to late arrivals due to the weather.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.