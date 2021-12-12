Freya the walrus is spotted in West Mainland

Freya the walrus fast asleep on a salmon cage off Vementry on Sunday morning. Photo: Adrian Darbyshire

This wandering walrus has been creating quite a spectacle after rocking up in West Mainland.

The magnificent creature, thought to weigh three quarters of a tonne, was discovered hauled out on a salmon cage off Vementry – hundreds of miles from her Arctic home.

She is thought to be a juvenile female which has been named Freya and was last seen in November on a brief visit to Seahouses harbour, in Northumberland.

Before that she had been spotted relaxing on top of a Walrus class Dutch submarine in a naval base in North Holland!

Some lucky sightseers who walked round the headland at Aithsness to see Freya at the weekend were able to get amazingly close views of the mammal thanks to a local boat owner.