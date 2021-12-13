Headlines News

Alistair Munro 10 hours 22 min ago
Youth clubs closed

Shetland Islands Council has shut all authority-run youth clubs.

The SIC said in a statement: “[A] local decision has been taken with public health to close all supported sessional youth clubs until the new year.”

Shetland has recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases since Friday.

The latest official figures show eight cases were confirmed today (Monday), six on Sunday and 12 on Saturday.

More announcements on a tightening of guidelines as a response to the Omicron outbreak across the country are expected on Tuesday.

