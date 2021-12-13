Shetland recorded 26 new Covid cases over the weekend

Shetland has recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases since Friday.

The latest official figures show eight cases were confirmed today (Monday), six on Sunday and 12 on Saturday.

The Scottish government no longer publishes local figures over the weekend, which means Shetland’s total tally had not been updated since Friday. It now stands at 1,100 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest seven day figure, which covers the week up to Friday, is 49.