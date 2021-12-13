News

Final chance to vote for the winner of the 2022 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

The shortlisted entries. 

The time has come to vote for your favourite photograph to adorn The Shetland Times calendar throughout 2022.

There were more than 150 photographs submitted, we have whittled them down to a shortlist of 12.

 

They include a broad section representing some of Shetland’s most iconic scenes.

Readers have one week to choose their favourite and the photograph that leads the poll by 5pm next Monday, 13th December, will win.

The glossy 2022 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

Fill in the form below to cast your vote.

Only one vote per email.

