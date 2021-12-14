News

First Minister urges people to restrict numbers when socialising

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 46 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister has stressed she is not asking people to “cancel Christmas”.

However, Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to limit interaction with others from outwith their own household.

Addressing parliament today [Tuesday], she urged people to limit the number of households represented in social groups to a maximum of three.

People are also being urged to take Covid tests before they meet up.

“I want to be clear – I am not asking anyone to cancel Christmas,” she said.

“But in the run-up to, and in the immediate aftermath of Christmas, I am asking everyone to reduce as far as possible, and to a minimum, the contact we have with people in other households.

“We are not banning or restricting household mixing in law, as before. We understand the negative impact it had on mental health and wellbeing.

“But we are asking everyone to cut down as far as possible the number of people outside our own household the number of people we are interacting with.”

It is hoped the move will help “break up transmission chains”.

She added: “If you do plan on socialising – either at home or in indoor public places – we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three, and make sure you test before you go.”

It follows concern about the Omicron variant, which is now thought to make up 27.5 per cent of coronavirus cases in Scotland.

