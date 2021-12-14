MP calls for lost fishermen to be remembered

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has spoken in parliament in support of a National Lost Trawlermen’s Memorial Day.

The politician intervened in support of a debate led by Karl Turner, MP for Hull East, who raised the idea as a national extension to a day of commemoration already recognised in the coastal city of Hull.

Mr Carmichael said: “This is a proposition that I am sure will have support in coastal and island communities right around the country.

“I was brought up on Islay, with a population of 3,500 people, and even of those who were at school with me I can count no fewer than six who have lost their lives in the industry.

“The real benefit that would come from what he proposes is not just that it would be an act of remembrance but, in its own small way, it would help to improve the culture within the industry so that the many lives that were lost needlessly would not be lost in future generations.”