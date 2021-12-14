News

New £125m Gilbert Bain Hospital set to include 100 residential units

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 14 min ago 0
New £125m Gilbert Bain Hospital set to include 100 residential units
The current Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

A new £125m hospital could be built within five years.

NHS Shetland agreed today (Tuesday) for the Gilbert Bain Hospital replacement proposals to be sent for financial approval early next year.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said there had been a “tremendous effort” to reach this stage and thanked everyone involved.

“I think most of us thought when the pandemic hit that this work would be severely impacted,” he said. 

“But the fact it’s been able to carry on and even managed to get ahead of the schedule we expected really is a tribute to you and your team.”

Calls for a new hospital have been growing ever since an audit report in 2019 revealed the current building was “not fit for purpose”. 

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said this week’s approval would mark the first phase in a project estimated to take five to seven years.

A report presented to the board identified total costs of around £125m.

The latest plans also include provision for housing for up to 100 staff, carbon net zero designs, a helipad and contingency costs of up to 15 per cent.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.