Omicron concerns sees health board adopt ‘Covid-ready footing’

The health board has reverted to emergency measures first adopted at the start of the pandemic.

NHS Shetland today (Tuesday) agreed to hold fortnightly meetings as it moved to an “agile, Covid-ready footing”, amid growing Omicron concerns.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said the changes were “in keeping with the start of the pandemic when things were really busy”.

“We’re looking to stand down the board as it normally sits and move back to the ‘governance-light’ model we used during that period,” he said.

Corporate services manager Carolyn Hand said the changes would be reviewed after each meeting.

“Hopefully there are not too many of those before we get back to something more normal,” she added.

The SIC’s convener Malcolm Bell supported the proposals, which he said were “appropriate and proportionate”.

“Let’s hope it’s not for too long,” he added.

A board report said the proposals were due to the anticipated increase in Covid infections as Omicron spreads, coupled with the accelerated vaccination programme.