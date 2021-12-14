Plea to treat tired health staff with ‘kindness and respect’

NHS Shetland chairman Gary Robinson.

People have been urged to show “kindness and consideration” to health staff who are “very tired” after working through the pandemic.

NHS Shetland chairman Gary Robinson issued the plea at Tuesday’s board meeting, after thanking staff for their “tremendous” efforts during the past 20 months.

Mr Robinson said staff would have been looking forward to some respite over the festive period “until Omicron had other ideas”.

“We need to give them a massive thanks from the board for what they have done,” he said.

The chairman said staff had been through a “tough 20 months” and there were some “very, very tired people at the moment”.

“So I would just ask that folk give them some kindness and respect over the next few weeks.”