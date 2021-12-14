Shetland Gas Plant workers agree terms

Scheduled strike action at Shetland Gas Plant has been averted after trade union Unite announced that its members working at Ponticelli UK Ltd and Semco Maritime Ltd have accepted an improved offer over pay and conditions.

Around 40 of the 350 workers who voted to take industrial action are employed at the gas plant with strikes on the 16th and 21st December now called off.

Unite regional officer, John Boland said: “Unite members covered by the PBS agreement have today accepted an improved offer put to them, effectively ending this dispute. We do not believe that this action had to happen in the first place if PBS management had only listened to the concerns of the workforce.

“Hopefully moving forward, constructive engagement with the union is the first approach adopted by management to reach agreement, not the last.”

On a ballot return of 73 per cent, 73 per cent of members voted to accept the PBS offer, with 27 per cent voting to reject.