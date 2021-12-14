Teams to vaccinate 5,000 before Christmas

Health teams are hoping to vaccinate more than 5,000 people before Christmas in a bid to boost protection ahead of an expected surge in Covid cases.

NHS Shetland is holding daily mass vaccination clinics to give all over 18s their booster amid growing concerns around the new Omicron variant.

Clinics will be taking place at the Gilbertson Park games hall on each day, other than Sunday, up until Thursday, 23rd December.

Anyone aged over 30 should be able to book a slot online via the national website. Younger folk should also have access to the site in the coming days.

Walk-in appointments will also be available at every vaccination clinic.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson said the huge increase in the vaccination rollout was “incredibly challenging” with such a tight timeframe.

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said the programme had been going “really well” with almost 90 per cent of over 50s having received their booster.

The uptake of first and second doses among younger age groups has also been encouraging, she added.

Dr Laidlaw said teams were now working hard to get as many people as possible protected before Christmas.

She said there was capacity to vaccinate between 5,000 and 6,000 people in the coming days.

Clinics are being held from 9.30am to 7pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; from 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday and from 11.30am to 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

Patients in Yell, Unst and Whalsay will receive their vaccinations at their GP practice.

No one with Covid symptoms should attend vaccination clinics.

Visit this website to book online.

People can email shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot or leave a message on 01595 743319 if they have difficulties or queries.