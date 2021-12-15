Covid causes Bressay ferry timetable change

Following positive Covid cases among the Bressay ferry crew changes have been made to the sailing timetable.

The ferry will operate as normal today (Wednesday) until the 6pm crossing from Lerwick. There will then be a gap in the evening timetable until the 9pm crossing from Bressay, followed by the 9.30pm from Lerwick and the 9.45pm from Bressay.

The last crossing will be the 10pm from Lerwick.

A restricted timetable will be in place from tomorrow (Thursday 16th) and will be reviewed on Thursday 23rd December.

The first crossing will be the 7.30am from Bressay with further alterations to the normal timetable throughout the day.



Wherever possible, crews will fit in extra runs where there is a build-up of waiting traffic.