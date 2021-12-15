Grieg Seafood’s 21 salmon farms in Shetland and Skye sold in £164m deal

The £164m sale of an aquaculture business supporting 200 Shetland jobs completed today (Wednesday)

Grieg Seafood confirmed the sale to Scottish Sea Farms had gone ahead.

The deal includes 21 salmon farms across Shetland and Skye, a freshwater facility and a processing plant.

Grieg thanked its employees for their “tremendous efforts” and the community for its support.

Managing director Grant Cumming said the employee’s dedication had been especially impressive during the pandemic.

“Through teamwork, our operations are in the best shape they have ever been, and have a great foundation for further development,” he said.

“I also want to thank the Shetland and Skye communities for their support over many years.

“I am delighted that the future of Grieg Seafood’s salmon production is in the safe hands of Scottish Sea Farms and I look forward to salmon farming continuing to play a major role in the future of Shetland and Skye’s economy.”

The sale was first announced in June.

Soon after, the UK Competitions and Markets Authority (UKCMA) confirmed it was investigating whether the deal might lessen competition in the marketplace.

Last week, the UKCMA approved the sale to go ahead.

SSF managing director Jim Gallagher said at the time it was “hugely positive news”.