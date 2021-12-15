Nominations open for young crofter award

Peerie Spiggie Sheep by Steven Birrell

Nominations have opened for the Scottish Crofting Federation’s young crofter award.

The award celebrates the achievements of younger crofters busily creating a future for the sector.

The winner is promised the Young Crofter Quaich as well as a cash prize of £500 and a year’s federation membership.

It is open to all crofters aged 40 and under.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the federation website.

Last year’s winner, Helen O’Keefe, from Elphin in the North West Highlands, said: “The young crofter award has been a great way to share the message about how important crofting is, especially for our communities.”