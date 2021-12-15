News

Omicron detected in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 24 min ago 0
The Omicron variant is now present in Shetland.

NHS Shetland confirmed today (Wednesday) the new strain had been detected.

“We are working closely across the organisation and continue to monitor the situation,” the health board added.

Omicron’s arrival in the UK has seen the reintroduction of tighter measures amid concerns about its increased transmissibility.

The chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Jenny Harries, told MPs today Omicron numbers would become “staggering” in the coming days.

The latest daily figures show 11 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Shetland.

Across Scotland, more than 5,000 new cases were reported today.

 

 

