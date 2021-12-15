Shetland UHI prizegiving ceremony held online

Over 30 students have been awarded prizes by Shetland UHI in recognition of their achievements.

Covid restrictions have put in-person prize giving ceremonies on hold for the last two years.

So the prizes were awarded in an online ceremony which can be viewed on Shetland UHI’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The ceremony amalgamated the prizes previously awarded by the former NAFC Marine Centre UHI, Shetland College UHI, and Train Shetland.

Principal Jane Lewis, said: “Prizegiving is an opportunity for us all to celebrate excellence and to recognise achievement.

“Not only to celebrate the prizewinners but to publicly celebrate the achievements of all the students who have attended the college.”