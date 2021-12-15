News

Shetland UHI prizegiving ceremony held online

9 hours 35 min ago 0
Shetland UHI prizegiving ceremony held online

Over 30 students have been awarded prizes by Shetland UHI in recognition of their achievements.

Covid restrictions have put in-person prize giving ceremonies on hold for the last two years.

So the prizes were awarded in an online ceremony which can be viewed on Shetland UHI’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The ceremony amalgamated the prizes previously awarded by the former NAFC Marine Centre UHI, Shetland College UHI, and Train Shetland.

Principal Jane Lewis, said: “Prizegiving is an opportunity for us all to celebrate excellence and to recognise achievement.

“Not only to celebrate the prizewinners but to publicly celebrate the achievements of all the students who have attended the college.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.