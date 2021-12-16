Eleven more Covid-19 cases confirmed

Eleven more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Shetland, according to new figures published today (Thursday).

The government data shows 5,951 new cases were recorded across Scotland – the highest figure since the previous peak back in September.

Shetland’s figures have remained stable during recent weeks, although health leaders say they expect case numbers to climb after the Omicron strain was detected.

Shetland’s seven day total for the period up to Monday stands at 58.