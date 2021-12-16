Signal boost for rural locations

Eight of the isles’ more remote areas will get improved mobile phone 4G coverage by 2024, EE has announced.

The upgrade is part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme agreed last year and will see 600 rural locations across Scotland targeted to reduce ‘partial not-spots’ in mobile coverage.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “Today we’ve made a renewed commitment to boost rural connectivity, helping improve mobile performance regardless of location.

“EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks.”

EE has already upgraded its 4G network in 265 rural locations across Scotland since the SRN deal was signed in March.

Bob Carruth, NFU Scotland’s communications director, added: “For modern farming businesses to fulfil their potential, fast, reliable connectivity is crucial.

“The ability to manage both mainstream farming activities, and any diversified income stream from mobile phones, is a key element to success.

“The delivery of significant improvements in 4G coverage in rural parts of Scotland will be welcomed by those who live and work in Scotland’s countryside.”