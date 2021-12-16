News

Trial period should help improve bus service

Ryan Taylor 55 min ago 0
A new bus service will be trialled to help ensure Anderson High School pupils from the South Mainland arrive on time for their lessons.

Members of the council’s transport partnership ZetTrans have agreed to the move.

It comes after transport officials sought to alleviate pressure on the 0750 service bus from Sumburgh Airport.

South Mainland pupils who have made placement requests to attend the Anderson High School are not entitled to school transport, and many rely on the public bus service.

But the committee heard of complaints over the arrival time at the school of pupils using the 0750.

Now, transport official Elaine Skinley has highlighted a trial, in which extra capacity is provided between Sandwick and Lerwick on school days – at a cost of £8,000.

The move involves upsizing the existing dedicated school transport and changing it to be a public service bus from Sandwick onwards.

The changes will also be operated in the afternoon runs, which should help alleviate concerns about afternoon capacity.

It is hoped the approach will also negate the requirement for an extra bus driver at a time that the industry is facing driver number challenges.

The trial will run from 6th January until 1st July.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson welcomed the move, although he said the complexities around introducing such a service had left him “baffled”.

“This is the most cost-effective solution. I’ve got no problem at all in moving the recommendation.”

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

