The Gilbertson Park Covid vaccination clinic is now open, running until 6.30pm today (Thursday).

Those with a booked appointment time are reminded to attend.

Anyone else can attend for a walk-in slot. The walk-in clinic yesterday was very busy, so be prepared for a wait if you use this option. It is likely to be quieter in the afternoon.

The clinic is open again tomorrow (Friday) between 9.30am until 6.30pm, again with walk in appointments available.