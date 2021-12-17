In this week’s Shetland Times

News ST Online

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 49 min ago
Read in depth coverage in today’s (Friday 17th December) edition of The Shetland Times, including the latest on escalating Covid-19 concerns:

• Omicron is detected.

• 5,000 jabs by Christmas.

• Youth clubs close, tighter restrictions return to schools, and Bressay ferry disruption.

• Businesses brace for another setback.

And in other news:

• A new £125m hospital could be built within the next five years.

• Hial reports a severe decline in flight and passenger numbers at Sumburgh Airport.

• Author Ann Cleeves opens new library.

• An ambitious project to photograph every gravestone in Shetland gets underway.

• SPORT: Swimmers set personal bests.

Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

