Council tenants to face rent hike of up to 4.2 per cent

Lerwick Town Hall.

Council tenants will see their rents increased by up to 4.2 per cent next year.

The SIC is asking for tenants’ views on three rent options for 2022/23, all of which will mean higher costs.

The minimum hike being considered is 2.5 per cent, which was the figure set out in the council business plan.

The larger proposals, of three and 4.2 per cent, would allow for more maintenance to be completed.

Growing numbers of tenants are already in arrears, according to the council’s winter newsletter.

As part of new Scottish government requirements, the council is also upgrading fire alarms at all of its social housing properties.

Tenants will be contacted at least a week before any work begins.

Contractors have been told to comply with physical distancing, hygiene and other Covid protocols.

Meanwhile routine housing repairs have been put on hold due to the growing Covid concerns.

The council said the pause before Christmas was “for the safety of tenants and staff”.

Emergency repairs will continue as planned. Tenants can also report repairs to be carried when deemed safe.

Tenants can email the repairs helpdesk on housingrepairs@shetland.gov.uk or call 01595 744399.

Visit here to complete the survey.