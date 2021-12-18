News

Perez plaque removed following dispute

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 33 min ago 0
Perez plaque removed following dispute
Douglas Henshall with the plaque. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

A plaque presented to Shetland star Douglas Henshall has been removed to prevent householders from being disturbed.

The Hollywood-style star was installed in October outside the Lodberrie in Lerwick, where Henshall’s character DI Jimmy Perez lives.

The building’s actual owner had not been asked for permission.

He raised a complaint on the grounds of pedestrian safety, planning issues and the lack of public consultation. 

The SIC said its roads team had discussed the issue with residents and agreed to move the plaque to minimise disturbance to householders.

It will be relocated to an alternative location which features in the Shetland series. 

“That will obviously be subject to further engagement with Planning prior to any final decision being made,” the council added.

Henshall had unveiled the star, which celebrates the show’s positive impact on the Shetland tourism industry,  after finishing filming series six in the isles. 

He said at the time: “It’s been our privilege to come and work here for the last 10 years and for our work to be commemorated in this way by VisitScotland and Shetland Islands Council is both wonderfully surprising and genuinely touching.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.