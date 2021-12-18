Perez plaque removed following dispute

Douglas Henshall with the plaque. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

A plaque presented to Shetland star Douglas Henshall has been removed to prevent householders from being disturbed.

The Hollywood-style star was installed in October outside the Lodberrie in Lerwick, where Henshall’s character DI Jimmy Perez lives.

The building’s actual owner had not been asked for permission.

He raised a complaint on the grounds of pedestrian safety, planning issues and the lack of public consultation.

The SIC said its roads team had discussed the issue with residents and agreed to move the plaque to minimise disturbance to householders.

It will be relocated to an alternative location which features in the Shetland series.

“That will obviously be subject to further engagement with Planning prior to any final decision being made,” the council added.

Henshall had unveiled the star, which celebrates the show’s positive impact on the Shetland tourism industry, after finishing filming series six in the isles.

He said at the time: “It’s been our privilege to come and work here for the last 10 years and for our work to be commemorated in this way by VisitScotland and Shetland Islands Council is both wonderfully surprising and genuinely touching.”