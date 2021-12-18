Woman arrested during Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving 

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Police made the arrest in Shetland this week as part of a festive crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Operation Cedar (challenge educate, detect and reduce) also saw a man arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Orkney.

Eight people were arrested suspicion of drug driving in the wider Highland and Islands region.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon said it was disappointing to see some road users continuing to take risks.

He added: “The consequences of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs cannot be underestimated I would like to reassure the public that we are continuing to carry out patrols across the Highlands and Islands and will robustly enforce the law in order to change driver behaviour and reduce casualties.”