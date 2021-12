Fair Isle as seen from the pasing Hrossey. Photo: Shayne Macfaull.

This stunning shot of Fair Isle shrouded in mist and moonlight was taken from the Hrossey on a recent crossing.

Second mate Shayne MacFaull captured the magical moment which he has shared with The Shetland Times.

He said he felt “very lucky to work around such beautiful places”.

The NorthLink ferry was sailing south from Shetland on her way to Kirkwall at the time.