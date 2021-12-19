News

Health board urges hospital visitors to ‘flow before you go’

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 45 min ago 0
Hospital visitors are being urged to take Covid-19 tests before attending.

NHS Shetland has reminded  folk of the importance of using lateral flow device tests ahead of every visit to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Chief nurse Amanda McDermott said: “We know how important it is for people in hospital to maintain contact with loved ones and we will support that wherever possible.

“We need the general public to work with us and take an LFD test before every visit.

“If it is positive, they must start self-isolation and book a PCR test.

“Whilst Covid is a significant concern, we need visitors to remember other illnesses are out there and we would ask you also do not visit if you are suffering from a cold, flu or norovirus.

“We know there will be emergencies where it is neither possible nor practical to take a test before coming into hospital.”

Ms McDermott said the hospital was not making a negative test a condition for entry – but is urging everyone to take a test before visiting.

Currently, up to two visitors per patient are allowed in the maternity unit and wards one and three. Visitors may also be asked to attend on at a time, depending on patients’ needs or the layout of the ward.

Visits must be arranged in advance and contact details will be recorded.



