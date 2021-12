The festive Bressay parkrun gets under way on Saturday.

A total of 34 participants took part in the festive Bressay parkrun on Saturday.

Most people turned out in Chistmasy attire with outfits ranging from full Santa suits to an old Christmas jumper.

The fastest finisher on the 5K course was Euan Duernberger in a time of 19 minutes 24 seconds.

Hot on his heels was Charlotte Black (19:41) who ran alongside her dog Thor.

A collection was made in aid of Shetland Foodbank.