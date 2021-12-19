Tall Ships Races 2023’s confirmed route offers added opportunities for Shetland

The Tall Ships 2023 route. Image: Sail Training International.

The route of the Tall Ships Races 2023 has been confirmed – with Shetland hosting a Cruise in Company leg, offering extra opportunities to show off the isles.

The announcement was confirmed on Friday with the news that Arendal in Norway is to be the fifth and final host port.

The official route begins at Dan Helder in the Netherlands on 29th June, before heading to Hartlepool and then Fredrikstad in Norway.

Ahead of the Lerwick host event, which runs from 26th to 29th July, will be the Cruise Company leg – a non-competitive voyage of friendship and adventure.

It also means there will be opportunities for smaller harbours in Shetland, Orkney, the Scottish mainland and Orkney to host their own Tall Ships visit.

Shetland Tall Ships project manager Emma Miller said it was “great news”.

“This gives a great opportunity for us to show off the other beautiful areas of Shetland to these visiting ships and engage with other harbours outwith Shetland too,” she said.

People can contact Ms Miller at emma@tallshipslerwick.com or or on 07706 365020 to express an interest in being a host harbour.