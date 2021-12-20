News Sport

Gymnasts renew plea for help in providing dedicated new centre

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 45 min ago 0
Olivia Inkster performing a bridge as part of her floor routine. Photo: Kevin Jones

Gymnasts have set their sights on training for the island games in Guernsey, due to be held in 2023.

The club is looking to the future after this year’s upheavals, with trips to the mainland earmarked for 2022.

The journeys south – Covid-allowing – are being planned as fundraising efforts for a new dedicated gym continue.

So far a fundraising page has raised over £900 in the hope the club’s long-term aim of securing a new building can finally become reality.

A target of £6,000 has been set to cover the cost of an appraisal which will help establish the best of two possible Lerwick sites.

The aim is for a feasibility study to duly follow.

The Clickimin Centre is seen as unsuitable because it is unable to permanently house the specialist equipment needed for gymnastic training.

Head coach Julie Grant said the new centre – wherever it ends up – will be crucial to helping isles gymnasts progress.

She said squad training had already begun to prepare youngsters for the games earmarked for July 2023.

“This takes a couple of years at least to reach the skill level required to enter.

“This leads on nicely to our big focus of 2022 which will be our site appraisal and then feasibility study for a new purpose built facility.

“We still have our Just Giving crowdfunding page open, and the children would be eternally grateful for any donations made over the festive.”

She said this would allow gymnasts to get “one step closer” to achieving the goal of having their own gym, with all the correct equipment installed.

