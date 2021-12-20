New head teacher appointed to Fair Isle

Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC

Fair Isle Primary School has a new head teacher.

Gillian Maxwell will be coming from the Central Belt with her family to begin her new job in February.

Quality improvement manager at the council’s children’s services department, Robin Calder, said he was delighted the post had been filled.

“We have appointed to the head teacher post and we are looking forward to welcoming the new head teacher into Fair Isle.

“That new head teacher will start in February 2022.

“We’re absolutely delighted, and we’re really looking forward to working with Mrs Maxwell.”

He said education officials were grateful for outgoing head Ruth Stout, who has worked at the school since 1992, for deferring her retirement to 20th February 2022.

Mrs Maxwell is expected to start in post on 21st.

Mr Calder added: “The community are delighted to have a new head teacher coming.”

It comes four months after Shetland Islands Council highlighted a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to become part of the 60-strong Fair Isle community.

In September the post was re-advertised – but not before it attracted a host of applications and expressions of interest from across the country and beyond.