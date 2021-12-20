SSE projects hand over cheques to foodbank

SSE's Haydn Jamieson and George Louden present cheques to David Grieve of Shetland Foodbank.

SSE has presented two cheques totalling £2,000 to Shetland Foodbank.

Representatives from the Viking Energy Wind Farm and HVDC projects handed the cheques over to foodbank manager David Grieve.

He thanked the pair for the money, saying that no-one in Shetland “should have to face going hungry at Christmas, or at any other time of year”.

SSE Renewables’ lead civil engineer Haydn Jamieson said: “As much as the festive season is a happy time, we know only too well that there is pressure on people to spend money they don’t have.

“We hope that our donations go a little way to helping the foodbank to provide some extra items for their customers.”

Construction manager on the HVDC project George Louden said the foodbank provided a “vital lifeline to people all year round”.

“We hope our joint gesture is of use to Shetland Foodbank at what can be a particularly hard time of year for some.”