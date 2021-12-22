Dangerous driver caused Black Gaet crash

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A dangerous driver who caused a crash inspected his damaged car while a seriously injured motorist was trapped in the other vehicle.

Ronan Wark, 21, of Harbour Street, Lerwick, “inexplicably” caused the incident when he entered the Black Gaet from Scalloway on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of a van coming the other way could see Wark in the distance, but was unable to take proper evasive action because a barrier prevented him from getting off the road completely.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court today [Wednesday] Wark admitted causing serious injury while driving dangerously on the B9073 on 17th February.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the driver of the van had been unable to avoid the “inevitable collision”.

Describing the impact as “significant”, he said the complainer had been “trapped in his vehicle, unable to extricate himself”.

“He was conscious and aware of extreme pain in his right thigh, while the accused walked back and around his own vehicle checking for damage.

“At no point did the accused make any enquiries of the complainer about his very obvious injuries, or show any concern for him.”

Emergency services were called after a passing motorist arrived on the scene, and the complainer was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

However, he was subsequently transferred to Aberdeen for specialist surgery to be carried out.

Mr MacKenzie said Wark could offer no explanation for the way he had been driving.

The court heard there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use.

Such was Wark’s driving, enquiries were even made as to whether he may have been suicidal at the time of the crash.

Mr MacKenzie added: “That was one theory being explored, given the course of his driving was so inexplicable.”

The court heard Wark had co-operated fully and had pleaded at an early stage.

Wark’s case was adjourned for background reports until the new year.

But he was warned not to drive in the interim.